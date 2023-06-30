 Inflection AI adds $1.3B - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Inflection AI adds $1.3B

30 JUN 2023

US-based Inflection AI raised $1.3 billion in funding from investors including Microsoft, Bill Gates and Nvidia, as it looks to expand the capabilities of its first chatbot.

Inflection AI was founded in early 2022 by Reid Hoffman and Mustafa Suleyman (pictured), who co-founded LinkedIn and Google DeepMind, respectively.

The latest funding brings the total raised by the company to $1.5 billion.

Initial backers included VC company Greylock Partners, Microsoft, Bill Gates, Reid Hoffman, singer Will.i.am and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

The company is using generative AI to create consumer-facing products for personal use and released its PI chatbot in May, which uses text and voice conversations to provide helpful information and advice to users.

In a statement, Suleyman predicted personal AI will “be the most transformational tool of our lifetimes”.

Richard Windsor, founder of research blog Radio Free Mobile, estimated the company value at $5 billion “despite having only been around for a year and having no commercial product”.

Inflection AI’s partners include a cloud outfit called CoreWeave and Nvidia.

It is building an AI cluster comprising 22,000 Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPUs and claims to have developed one of the most sophisticated large language models in the market.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

China Unicom taps AI to boost network security

Analysis: Top AI takeaways from Cisco Live

UK PM Sunak pitches for AI regulation role

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association