 Industry experts urge more 5G collaboration - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Industry experts urge more 5G collaboration

20 FEB 2020

LIVE FROM HUAWEI PRODUCT AND SOLUTIONS LAUNCH 2020, LONDON: A panel of experts called for more collaboration between telecom companies, start-ups and other industries to develop new use cases for 5G.

Sara Shepherd, team manager covering mobile journalism and innovation at BBC News (pictured, far left) argued nothing “groundbreaking” had been developed on the back of 5G so far, but said such outcomes were on the horizon.

A key challenge will be to keep costs in check, she said, noting this as a major barrier to adopting the technology.

Geraldina Iraheta, director of business development at technology innovation company Digital Catapult (pictured, second from right), explained “you can’t rely on one set of companies” to drive adoption of 5G, with the job involving more than the individual efforts of operators and governments.

She claimed advances will come from start-ups developing and showcasing new use cases, but noted such efforts must be supported by established companies who she urged to be “willing to experiment” to “unlock new use cases and see how they can benefit businesses”.

“We need more investments into start-ups to develop products and devices. Experiments are deemed risky, but if companies experiment now they can see real benefits early to their businesses”.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

UK extends 5G research funding

Huawei unveils Europe 5G progress, $20M fund

AIS budgets billions for 5G build
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung flips the fold

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association