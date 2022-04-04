Iliad eyes wider Poland play after sealing fixed buy

Iliad Group completed an acquisition of cable business UPC Poland from Liberty Global for PLN7 billion ($1.6 billion), as the former reiterated aims to push converged services to its customers in the market.

The acquisition adds to Iliad’s purchase of mobile operator Play for €3.5 billion in late 2020 and further strengthens the operator group’s presence in the Polish market, it noted in a statement.

Iliad added it planned to form a “new convergence leader” in the market with targets of rapidly releasing new offerings for both the consumer and enterprise segments.

UPC Poland has 3.7 million fibre-connected households on its network and 1.6 million single fixed-line subscribers, Iliad stated.

Play CEO Jean-Marc Harion said it would “reinvent convergence”, claiming “we now have the largest mobile network, fastest fibre and broadest content offering in Poland”.

Iliad Group CEO Thomas Reynaud added the buy reinforced its growth momentum in Europe.

Addition of fixed services in Poland means Iliad will be offering fixed and mobile services in its three markets in Europe, after beginning to sell fibre connectivity to customers in Italy earlier this year.