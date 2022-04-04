 Iliad eyes wider Poland play after sealing fixed buy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Iliad eyes wider Poland play after sealing fixed buy

04 APR 2022

Iliad Group completed an acquisition of cable business UPC Poland from Liberty Global for PLN7 billion ($1.6 billion), as the former reiterated aims to push converged services to its customers in the market.

The acquisition adds to Iliad’s purchase of mobile operator Play for €3.5 billion in late 2020 and further strengthens the operator group’s presence in the Polish market, it noted in a statement.

Iliad added it planned to form a “new convergence leader” in the market with targets of rapidly releasing new offerings for both the consumer and enterprise segments.

UPC Poland has 3.7 million fibre-connected households on its network and 1.6 million single fixed-line subscribers, Iliad stated.

Play CEO Jean-Marc Harion said it would “reinvent convergence”, claiming “we now have the largest mobile network, fastest fibre and broadest content offering in Poland”.

Iliad Group CEO Thomas Reynaud added the buy reinforced its growth momentum in Europe.

Addition of fixed services in Poland means Iliad will be offering fixed and mobile services in its three markets in Europe, after beginning to sell fibre connectivity to customers in Italy earlier this year.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Iliad founder hits key threshold in buyout bid

Iliad founder moves closer to privatisation plan

Iliad founder makes €3.1B offer to buyout shareholders

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association