English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei to spin off cloud business into separate unit

11 APR 2017

LIVE FROM HUAWEI ANALYST SUMMIT, SHENZHEN: Huawei stepped up its already strong commitment to the cloud by announcing plans to create a separate cloud business unit.

The new unit will be the company’s fourth business group after carrier, consumer (devices) and enterprise. The company said a year ago it would invest $1 billion to expand its cloud business.

Eric Xu, Huawei’s rotating CEO (pictured), said it has been pushing its new public cloud platform both independently and by partnering with operators in some countries, such as Deutsche Telekom in Germany.

He argued Huawei needs to first become a digital company itself in order to lead telcos down the path towards digitalisation: “We face the exact same issues that operators face. The key is to take action, not to have a discussion.”

Xu said Huawei sees artificial intelligence (AI) as an enabling technology to increase the value of its existing products, not as an independent industry, and Huawei won’t develop an AI business.

“AI will be everywhere in our products, solutions and operations in the future. We’ll use AI to automate and drive improvements in efficiency. For example, we can definitely use machine learning to improve the management of telecoms networks to make them run more efficiently.”

Broad growth
Xu highlighted the company’s strong revenue growth in 2016 across all its business lines, but added no detail on its slow growth in net income, which was up just 0.4 per cent in 2016.

Despite weakness across the telco network sector, he said its carrier business grew strongly through 2015 and 2016: “This is a result of our strategic focus and high R&D investment, which has led to higher growth than the market average”.

He pointed to a Huawei commitment to invest CNY10 billion to CNY20 billion ($1.45 billion to $2.9 billion) in R&D annually in the future, with its 2016 R&D budget representing 14.6 per cent of total revenue. Over the past ten years its R&D spending totaled CNY310 billion, and its R&D headcount now is 80,000, he said.

Responding to a question about past investigations in the US and its access to the market, Xu said he had no update to share, but noted its US strategy remains unchanged: “The US is not a focus for our network business. For our smart devices, the US is not a priority now but it will be in a few years.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei sees big money in video for operators

Huawei posts strong growth across sectors, flat profit

Huawei steps up New Zealand investment
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association