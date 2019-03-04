Huawei to fight US ban in court - Mobile World Live

Huawei prepared to take the US government to court, with plans to file a lawsuit challenging a Congressional block on federal agencies using its kit, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

Sources told NYT Huawei plans to argue the measure amounts to a so-called bill of attainder, marking the company for penalty without the benefit of a trial, which is illegal under the US Constitution.

In August 2018, President Donald Trump signed into law a defence spending bill which included a clause banning government agencies and contractors from using equipment from Huawei and fellow Chinese vendor ZTE. At the time, Huawei called the bill “misguided and unconstitutional”.

The lawsuit is expected to be filed on 7 March in a federal court in Texas, where Huawei has its US headquarters.

The move comes as Huawei battles assertions from the US that it poses a security threat to telecommunications networks.

On the keynote stage at MWC19 Barcelona last week, Huawei rotating chairman Guo Ping blasted the US campaign against the company, saying officials have “no evidence, nothing” to back up their claims.