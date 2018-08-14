English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US formalises Huawei, ZTE equipment ban

14 AUG 2018

US President Donald Trump signed into law a new defence spending bill which includes a clause preventing government agencies and contractors from using equipment supplied by Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE.

The ban covers use of the vendors’ equipment as “substantial or essential component of any system,” though it is unclear whether it covers handsets in addition to network equipment. Regardless, the block applies to both new procurement deals and the renewal of existing contracts, taking effect over the next two years.

Additionally, the measure directs government agencies, including the Department of Commerce and Federal Communications Commission, to make funding available to help affected entities replace existing technology outlawed by the ban.

In a statement to Reuters, Huawei called the clause “ineffective, misguided and unconstitutional,” adding it “does nothing to identify real security risks or improve supply chain security”.

Not included in the final bill was an amendment which would have reinstated trade restrictions on ZTE.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Huawei unlikely to face Australia 5G ban

Ericsson boosts US investment to speed 5G launches

Smartphone prices climb in falling China market
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association