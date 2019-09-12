 Higher 5G data usage halts ARPU slide at SKT - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Higher 5G data usage halts ARPU slide at SKT

12 SEP 2019

LIVE FROM 5G ASIA, SINGAPORE: SK Telecom (SKT) expressed optimism a small increase in ARPU in Q2 is an early signal of a turnaround in its long-suffering mobile revenue.

Takki Yu, head of the access network development team (pictured), said the big news is ARPU stopped falling in the second quarter after many quarterly declines. SKT attributed the improvement to a jump in data usage following its 5G launch in April.

Monthly data usage of 5G users increased 65 per cent to 33.7GB compared with LTE consumption, which he believes has the potential to increase ARPU.

Yu noted Wi-Fi usage had dropped, citing this as a factor in the increased mobile data consumption.

The operator plans to commercialise the 28MHz band in 2020 to increase data speeds to 7.2Gb/s from 2.7Gb/s using the 3.5GHz band.

SKT revealed it reached the 1 million 5G subscriber milestone in August.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

XL Axiata eyes 5G FWA as fibre alternative

Docomo wades into 5G hype versus reality debate

Time to cut the hype around network slicing
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association