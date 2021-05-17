GSMA seeks 6GHz boost for 5G - Mobile World Live

Industry association GSMA called on governments to open sufficient amounts of 6GHz spectrum for licensing 5G, warning failure to do so could impede the future of the technology on a global level.

The Association highlighted the full speed and capabilities of next-generation networks relies on 6GHz mid-band spectrum as it called for governments to make at least the 6425MHz to 7125MHz range available for licensed 5G.

In a statement, the GSMA described the 6GHz band as essential for operators to provide “enhanced affordable connectivity” and also for the development of smart cities, transport and factories by unlocking the data rates and capacity of 5G.

It also cited estimates by Coleago Consulting that 5G networks will need 2GHz of mid-band spectrum in the next decade to deliver on its full potential.

GSMA chief regulatory officer John Giusti stated 5G “has the potential to boost the world’s GDP by $2.2 trillion”, but added there is a “clear threat to this growth if sufficient 6GHz spectrum is not made available”.

Approach to 6GHz

The Association urged governments to align their approaches to licensing 6GHz spectrum, noting there is already divergence, with China planning to use the full 1200MHz available in the band; Europe considering the upper portion only; and the US and most of Latin America exploring uses for Wi-Fi and other unlicensed technologies.

It added authorities must also protect backhaul services and, depending on countries’ needs, to open the 5925MHz to 6425MHz portion on a licence-exempt basis with technology neutral rules.