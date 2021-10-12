GSA hails acceleration in 5G network launches

The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) hailed growing momentum in 5G network deployments, as the number of commercial services hit 180 across 72 countries and territories at end-September.

In a report, the GSA noted a total of 465 operators in 139 markets had invested in moves around 5G rollouts including tests, trials, pilots, and planned and actual deployments.

GSA president Joe Barrett stated the number of live commercial networks demonstrated “the momentum that these next-generation networks have globally”.

In its study, the GSA also estimated the number of companies deploying or holding licences for private networks based on LTE or 5G stood at almost 400 compared with 370 in early August.

Barrett noted private networks enabled a “wide range of innovative use cases across a diverse set of vertical industries”.

The GSA also highlighted “strong interest” in NB-IoT and LTE-M networks, stating 154 operators were investing in the IoT technologies, 109 of which “are known to be actively deploying” 4×4 MIMO.

It also noted 429 operators had deployed fixed wireless access services on LTE.