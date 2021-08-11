 GSA notes acceleration in private 5G networks - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

GSA notes acceleration in private 5G networks

11 AUG 2021

Research by industry organisation Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) found at least 370 companies globally are or have invested in private mobile networks, with 5G deployments beginning to gain momentum.

In a report, the GSA explained the figure encompases companies investing in trials and pilot deployments, commercial launches or funding licences which would enable private LTE or 5G networks to be rolled out.

The GSA found private networks based on both network technologies, or where 5G-suitable private network spectrum licences have been assigned, are present in 45 countries or territories.

It added the pace of 5G deployment is accelerating, with 44 per cent of private networks using the next-generation technology. LTE is being used in 64 per cent compared with 81 per cent in October 2020, with 8 per cent running across both technologies.

The manufacturing sector was identified as the leading early adopter of local area private mobile networks, with 79 per cent of companies holding suitable licences, or involved in pilots or deployments. Automotive companies account for more than a quarter, followed by mining.

For wide area private mobile networks, utilities, public safety, security, IT and rail are all active users.

GSA president Joe Barrett explained demand for private networks was being driven by spiralling data, security, digitalisation and enterprise mobility requirements of modern business and government entities.

Mobile World Live will delve deeper into private 5G networks in our next Theme Week, due to begin on 27 September.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Vodafone tips private 5G for £6B factories boost

Nokia cleared for private 5G take off with Lufthansa

Ericsson ofrece 5G privada a las empresas
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association