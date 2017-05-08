Grameenphone names new CEO

Grameenphone, the largest mobile operator in Bangladesh, appointed Telenor executive Michael Foley as CEO effective from 26 May.

Foley (pictured) joined parent company Telenor in 2014, serving most recently as CEO of Telenor Bulgaria and previously as CEO of Telenor Pakistan. He brings more than 30 years of sales, marketing and operational experience in the telecoms, retail and gaming sectors.

Grameenphone had 59 million mobile subscribers at end-March, giving it a 46 per cent market share, according to GSMA Intelligence.

Petter-Borre Furberg, who served as interim CEO of Grameenphone since October 2016, was appointed chairman of the board and will continue as head of the emerging markets cluster in Asia. He also remains on Telenor Group’s executive management team.

Christopher Laska will step down as Grameenphone chairman, but continue in his role as SVP for board governance and partnership relations in Asia.