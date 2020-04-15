German operators face penalties over coverage miss - Mobile World Live

Germany’s regulator threatened punitive action if operators failed to meet a fresh set of mobile broadband coverage targets, after missing conditions set as part of a spectrum auction in June 2015.

Bundesnetzagentur (Bnetza) stated Telefonica Deutschland, Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone Germany failed to supply 98 per cent of households nationwide with minimum data rates of 50Mb/s by 1 January. It granted an extension until 31 December, with interim milestones along the way, but said it would consider financial penalties if the amended deadline was not met.

A review of coverage found Telefonica missed targets for all 13 federal states in the country, while it only reached 80 per cent on traffic routes, compared with a goal for ubiquitous coverage of these.

Deutsche Telekom fell short in three states, but came closer than its rival on transport, with 97 per cent coverage of motorways and 96 per cent of railways. Vodafone was similiar, missing the goals covering four states, with 96 per cent coverage on motorways and 95 per cent rail.

In addition to the financial threat, Bnetza said it would strictly monitor work to fill the gaps, with operators required to submit monthly reports on their progress.