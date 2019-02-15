 FTC mulls massive fine for Facebook breach - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Keynotes
MWC19 Studio-Stream
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FTC mulls massive fine for Facebook breach

15 FEB 2019

Facebook faced a multi-billion fine from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to settle an investigation into the 2018 Cambridge Analytica data breach, The Washington Post (WP) reported.

If implemented, the fine would set a new record for violation of an order from the Commission, topping a $22.5 million penalty levied against Google in 2012.

In 2011, Facebook inked a settlement deal with the FTC to more stringently protect user information following allegations it failed to honour privacy promises made to users. When news of the Cambridge Analytica breach broke in March 2018, members of Congress called on the FTC to look into whether Facebook had violated that agreement.

Later that month, the Commission opened a “non-public investigation” into the incident.

Facebook confirmed to WP talks with the FTC are underway, but did not provide specifics.

Such a massive fine against a tech company would not be without precedent: European antitrust authorities in July 2018 levied a record-breaking €4.3 billion penalty on Google for abusing the dominant position of its Android operating system.

If the pair cannot reach an agreement, the FTC would also have the option to file a lawsuit against Facebook.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Facebook hits back at German user data verdict

Facebook results unscathed by scandals

Huawei offers Qualcomm respite as revenue retreats

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hits the catwalk

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association