FTC mulls massive fine for Facebook breach - Mobile World Live

Facebook faced a multi-billion fine from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to settle an investigation into the 2018 Cambridge Analytica data breach, The Washington Post (WP) reported.

If implemented, the fine would set a new record for violation of an order from the Commission, topping a $22.5 million penalty levied against Google in 2012.

In 2011, Facebook inked a settlement deal with the FTC to more stringently protect user information following allegations it failed to honour privacy promises made to users. When news of the Cambridge Analytica breach broke in March 2018, members of Congress called on the FTC to look into whether Facebook had violated that agreement.

Later that month, the Commission opened a “non-public investigation” into the incident.

Facebook confirmed to WP talks with the FTC are underway, but did not provide specifics.

Such a massive fine against a tech company would not be without precedent: European antitrust authorities in July 2018 levied a record-breaking €4.3 billion penalty on Google for abusing the dominant position of its Android operating system.

If the pair cannot reach an agreement, the FTC would also have the option to file a lawsuit against Facebook.