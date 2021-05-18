 MobileDrive launched by Foxconn and Stellantis
Home

Foxconn, Stellantis team on car connectivity

18 MAY 2021

Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) partnered with automaker Stellantis to develop digital car cockpits, a move the companies claim will cut the time taken to launch advanced in-vehicle and connected car technologies.

Their Mobile Drive joint venture will focus on delivering infotainment, telematics and cloud service platform developments, with 5G and AI cornerstones of its strategy.

Although Stellantis is one of the world’s largest vehicle manufacturers, being formed through a merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group this year, Mobile Drive will seek business from multiple companies.

Foxconn entered the joint venture through its FIH Mobile subsidiary, the unit which manufactures Apple’s iPhones. The company already contributes to Stellantis’ Airflow Vision, an initiative to create hybrid Jeep vehicles.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares noted in-vehicle features which “improve the lives of our customers” are now as important as “beautiful design or innovative technology”.

The deal may be timely for Foxconn: the GSMA predicts the connected vehicle market will be worth almost $200 billion by 2025.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

