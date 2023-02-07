 Former Vodafone CTO joins Cohere board - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Former Vodafone CTO joins Cohere board

07 FEB 2023

Cohere Technologies added former Vodafone Group CTO Johan Wibergh (pictured) to its board of directors alongside unveiling an automated MU-MIMO beamforming product.

Wibergh stepped down from Vodafone in December 2022 after almost eight years with the company, during which he played a role in its 5G deployment and digital platform development.

Prior to joining Vodafone, Wibergh held senior management positions at Ericsson from 1997 until 2015.

Vodafone conducted a laboratory trial in 2021 employing Cohere Technologies’ open RAN components.

Cohere Technologies also appointed Amit Mital to the board. He served as a special assistant to the US president from April 2021 to August 2022, focusing on strategy and policy for cybersecurity and emerging technologies

Mital was previously CEO and founder of Kernel Labs, and EVP, GM and CTO at Symantec Corporation. He also worked for Microsoft for 20 years.

Cohere Technologies last month secured funding from Bell Canada, which plans to trial the US company’s universal spectrum multiplier (USM) software.

The company has also conducted trials with Telstra and Deutsche Telekom.

Alongside the board appointments, Cohere Technologies unveiled Dynamic Network Alignment (DNA) software it claimed is the industry’s first automated network calibration tool for multi-user (MU)-MIMO beamforming.

Cohere Technologies stated the software works with USM to provide “zero touch” alignment, and is also available as a standalone product.

CTO Shlomo Rakib stated DNA will provide capacity and spectral efficiency benefits to operators, and eliminate service disruptions and the need to replace antennas and radios on site.

The DNA product will available for legacy MU-MIMO base stations later this year, with Massive MIMO compatibility to follow.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Bell Canada pumps funds into Cohere Technologies

Cohere advances Massive MIMO ambitions

Cohere adds $46M, fresh players to funding pot

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association