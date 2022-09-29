 Vodafone CTO Wibergh to step down - Mobile World Live
Home

Vodafone CTO Wibergh to step down

29 SEP 2022

Vodafone Group named chief digital and IT officer Scott Petty as the replacement for influential CTO Johan Wibergh (pictured), who handed in his notice after almost eight years in the role.

Wibergh will retire from the company on 31 December. In a statement, Vodafone noted the CTO had been invaluable to its growth, highlighting his involvement in driving key strategies including the creation of a single pan-European technology team and upping the level of in-house software knowledge.

Vodafone also credited Wibergh’s role in its 5G deployment “and spearheding the build of new digital platforms”.

Alongside Petty, Vodafone named Alberto Ripepi as chief network officer, effective from 1 January 2023. CEO Nick Read stated the pair will jointly lead its technology team.

Vodafone’s general counsel and company secretary Rosemary Martin is also moving on, with the company tapping Maaike de Bie, who occupies the same role with airline Easyjet, as her replacement from 1 March 2023.

Read noted Wibergh and Martin made “significant contributions” to Vodafone, “through strong, diverse and innovative teams”.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

