 Facebook sees messaging as key to business success - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Facebook sees messaging as key to business success

28 JAN 2020

LIVE FROM CEM IN TELECOMS GLOBAL SUMMIT, LONDON: Client partner at Facebook Sacha Nikita Kraft (pictured) predicted a prosperous future for the telecom industry if it manages to seize opportunities by reading customers’ expectations to deliver fast and personal communication.

Kraft highlighted the importance of messaging options for customers to connect with businesses, including in the telecom field, by citing results from various studies. For example, he said 64 per cent of people surveyed globally across generations would prefer messaging instead of email or a call, and half of respondents wished they could communicate with businesses more through messaging.

“As more options become available to people, expectations of businesses have continued to increase. Only two out of ten people surveyed globally said they are happy with the customer service they are getting. That translates into a cost of friction accumulating to $75 billion” per year across industries, Kraft said, referring to research by cloud service company NewVoiceMedia, which calculated the cost of bad customer care for US businesses.

“There are chances in the saturated churn, plate, industry like telco. If you seize the opportunities as you read the customers and their expectations in the right way, you can cut a piece of that $75 billion. The future for telcos is prosperous if you do the right things”.

Privacy
He outlined speed, privacy and interoperability as key elements in messaging services.

Kraft highlighted the Cambridge Analytica scandal from 2018, claiming things at Facebook “have changed dramatically” since.

“We are moving towards a privacy-first social network”, he explained, adding more than 10,000 people in Facebook are working on integrity and privacy.

“The company is changing and it also has an impact on messaging. Facebook is leading the way with three of the biggest messaging services”, he stated.

Jorg Knoop, technology digital incubator at Vodafone Germany, added the operator introduced customer service over WhatsApp in the country in 2018 and planned to make the app “the centrepiece of each and every communication with the customer” until the end of March.

He explained the move was accordance with the company’s vision to provide services in one channel.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Nokia views 5G as key to customer service evolution

Operators brand consistency as key to customer care

Facebook denies nosing around facial recognition tech
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association