Ex-Qualcomm execs launch 5G venture XCOM

Three former Qualcomm executives, including ousted CEO Paul Jacobs (pictured, centre), launched a new company focused on developing 5G wireless technology.

Jacobs will head the new San Diego-based company, called XCOM, and be joined by former Qualcomm president Derek Aberle (pictured, right) as COO of the new business, and ex-CTO Matt Grob (pictured, left). Aberle will assume the role of XCOM COO, while Grob will serve as its CTO.

In an interview with The San Diego Union Tribune, Grob said XCOM’s research will focus on developing highly reliable, low latency wireless systems with edge computing: “Our intention is to influence the mainstream course of wireless technology in both the licensed and unlicensed space.”

Aberle noted in a separate interview with CNBC the company may also attempt to prove use cases for next generation IoT applications are viable.

However, XCOM’s exact business model remains up in the air, CNBC reported.

The launch comes on the heels of Jacobs’ expulsion from Qualcomm’s board of directors in March after he revealed plans to mount a bid to acquire Qualcomm.

Aberle left Qualcomm in August 2017 after 17 years with the company, followed by Grob, who departed in May after 27 years as an employee.

The new venture will reportedly not interfere with Jacob’s designs on Qualcomm: Aberle told CNBC the efforts are separate, but potentially complementary. If a deal with Qualcomm does go through, he noted XCOM’s technology could be integrated into Qualcomm chips or the two companies could be rolled into one.