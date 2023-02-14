 European authority launches deeper space probe - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC23 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

European authority launches deeper space probe

14 FEB 2023

The European Commission (EC) opened an in-depth investigation into satellite player Viasat’s proposed acquisition of peer Inmarsat, citing concerns about reduced competition for in-flight connectivity.

In a statement outlining its preliminary issues with the deal the EC noted the two were close competitors and went head-to-head for the same commercial airline tenders.

It raised concerns the acquisition could cut competition in a market where there are currently few alternative suppliers. It also noted the pair operate in a space which has a relatively high barrier to entry.

As part of its investigation, the EC plans to assess whether the emergence of players using satellites at other altitudes were likely to exert competitive pressure in the future.

The regulator has until 29 June to make a decision on the deal, which is also the subject of a detailed probe in the UK carrying a deadline of 30 March.

In a joint response to the EC investigation being opened, Viasat and Inmarsat stated they would continue to engage with the authority.

The pair added they were “confident that the proposed combination will strengthen competition in the growing satellite communications market”, claiming joining forces would allow them to offer “innovative new services to its customers in Europe and around the world”.

Both companies supply in-flight connectivity from respective GEO satellite fleets, with Viasat owning and operating four birds along with third-party leasing capacity, and Inmarsat a fleet of 15.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Lynk targets April for launch of sat-to-phone service

FCC passes plan to create Space Bureau

Bullitt set for sat-to-phone launch on upcoming Moto
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association