 EU 5G risk assessment nears completion - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EU 5G risk assessment nears completion

04 OCT 2019

Finland president Sauli Niinistö revealed a risk assessment of 5G systems which aims to yield a common security approach for European Union (EU) member states will wrap within two weeks’ time.

During a press conference with US President Donald Trump, Niinistö said the assessment will help determine “which kind of tools we need to protect ourselves”.

A majority of member states submitted individual security evaluations in July; a bloc-wide assessment and plan was originally set to be completed by 1 October.

Trump touted a partnership between the US and Finland “to ensure the security of 5G networks,” adding “it is critical that we use safe and trustworthy technology providers, components, and supply chains”.

But Niinistö noted the US approach to 5G security “may be a bit different” from the EU’s since Huawei kit is much more prevalent in European networks.

US officials continued to pressure allies not to use Huawei equipment, with Secretary of State Michael Pompeo warning the country will have to make “some very difficult decisions” about information sharing with Italy if the country’s operators include it in their networks.

He added the US will not “sacrifice America’s national security to put our information in a place where there’s risk that adversaries or the Chinese Communist Party might have access to that.”

Similar warnings were previously issued to Germany, Hungary, Canada and Poland.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Germany presses for higher 5G taxes

US pressures India to not use Huawei gear

Maxis selects Huawei as 5G supplier
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association