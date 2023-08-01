 Ericsson to drop North American field service staff - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson to drop North American field service staff

01 AUG 2023

Ericsson reportedly detailed plans to cull more than 750 employees from its North American field services operation later this year, part of a continued effort to cut costs in the face of lower operator spending on 5G networks across the region.

InsideTowers reported staff will be let go from 1 September, citing an internal memo which also explained external providers will fulfil all of the vendor’s US field services work from 1 October.

Ericsson told Mobile World Live “the downturn in market demand” meant it could “no longer justify the cost this unique capability represents”.

The vendor stated since the inception of the field service delivery business in 2015 it had “consistently worked with trusted and authorised external providers”, and its “delivery of network services, from site design and engineering, to continuous pre-emptive support and network optimisation, will not change”.

Ericsson argued the change will provide added flexibility, reduce costs and simplify its operations.

Sales in North America declined 50 per cent year-on-year in Q2.

Reuters reported in February the company planned to lay off 8,500 employees globally as part of its cost-cutting measures.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Ericsson, Intel set sights on custom 5G chip

Ericsson investigating reports of Iraq employee ban

Ericsson investiga la expulsión de sus empleados en Irak
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association