 Ericsson highlights emerging market 5G potential - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson highlights emerging market 5G potential

25 NOV 2022
tractor

Ericsson underlined the role of 5G to the economic growth of 15 emerging markets, touting the potential of mid-band coverage to advance services and operation of smart national infrastructures.

The vendor commissioned research company Analysys Mason to study the impact of 5G in a wide range of sectors including commercial, industrial, logistics, rural and public services.

It also focused on how multiple 5G spectrum deployments have improved the delivery of mobile broadband and fixed wireless access services in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The countries observed in the study included Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, South Africa, Thailand and Turkey.

Among the key headlines, the research found the deployment of 5G across the business and industrial sectors could trigger a GDP growth of between 0.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent in the years to 2035, noting network-enabled infrastructure including smart industry and rural clusters accounted for “85 [per cent] to 90 per cent” of the total economic benefits in each market.

Sectors
Ericsson identified mid-band 5G coverage as a key enabler of the gains in economic infrastructure, with its high capacity and bandwidth making it suitable for services in manufacturing, industry, automation and agriculture.

Agriculture was identified as a thriving sector in all 15 countries, accounting for up to 10 per cent of GDP “in some markets”, with enhanced rural 5G connectivity potentially delivering a further 1.8 per cent growth in GDP.

Ericsson stated the research highlighted enhancing 5G mobile broadband could deliver a consumer surplus of between $1 billion and $10 billion per country, along with social and environmental benefits.

Andrew Lloyd, head of government and policy advocacy at Ericsson, stated the backing of governments, regulators and governments for 5G connectivity offered many potential benefits.

“In addition to economic benefits, 5G can also reduce climate impact, increase social inclusion, wellbeing and tackle the digital divide in areas where fixed infrastructure availability is poor.”

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Ericsson investigará sobre 6G en el Reino Unido

Ericsson continues 6G R&D drive with UK facility

Ericsson, e& ink green collaboration

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association