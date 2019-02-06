Ericsson aims to fill 5G skills gap in US - Mobile World Live

Ericsson revealed plans to open a facility in Texas to train US infrastructure workers in how to install and maintain 5G networks.

A company representative told Mobile World Live the facility, Ericsson’s largest training centre in the country, was completed in November 2018 and will begin operations sometime in the current quarter. Up to 276 infrastructure workers will be able to train each day.

It will offer operator-specific courses covering installation of base stations on towers and rooftops; microwave alignment; integration across 3G, 4G and 5G technologies; and virtual site support.

A opening ceremony was held earlier this week, with appearances from Ericsson North America chief Niklas Heuveldop; Federal Communications Commission commissioner Brendan Carr and Texas congressman Michael Burgess (see tweet, below).

Today @FCC Commissioner @BrendanCarrFCC and I attended the opening of @ericsson‘s new Lewisville facility, which joins a number of North Texas companies that are leading the way in innovation for the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/RRfceqGuY2 — Michael Burgess, MD (@michaelcburgess) February 4, 2019

The centre could help fill a critical need in the US for more mobile infrastructure workers, which Carr has repeatedly highlighted as a potentially limiting factor for next generation deployments.

Todd Schlekeway, executive director of the National Association of Tower Erectors (NATE), echoed on those concerns, noting in July 2018 the industry could require as many as 15,000 additional cell tower technicians to meet demand as operators press ahead with 5G launches.