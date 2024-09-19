Indonesia-based Telkomsel’s enterprise arm forged agreements with Toyota-Astra Motor and EV maker Mobil Anak Bangsa Indonesia (MAB) covering the integration and development of IoT and broadband connectivity services.

In a statement, the operator explained it will integrate IoT and in-car Wi-Fi into Toyota’s telematics app for its new Fortuner SUVs, enabling customers to access and control vehicle features in real time.

Telkomsel VP of enterprise business management Hanang Setiohargo noted IoT and in-car Wi-Fi technology “can provide a safer and more comfortable driving experience” in one integrated digital ecosystem, supported by its network of 265,900 base stations.

Telkomsel, the largest mobile player in Indonesia by subscribers, also signed an MoU with MAB to develop a more integrated and environmentally friendly EV ecosystem, with the operator to provide vehicle connectivity and energy monitoring to improve efficiency.

MAB president director Kelik Irwantono said the partnership is “an important step in accelerating the transformation” of the country’s automotive industry towards clean and sustainable energy.