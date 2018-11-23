English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Deutsche Telekom preps LTE-M ahead of 2019 launch

23 NOV 2018

Deutsche Telekom plans to roll-out LTE-M across its European footprint in mid-2019, following successful testing across markets including Germany, Austria, Poland and the Netherlands.

The Germany-based operator, which has been rolling out its narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) network across Europe and the US this year, said in a statement the introduction of LTE-M was a natural extension to its mobile IoT strategy.

The company has been preparing for LTE-M through a prototyping initiative developed by its in-house incubator (hubraum) and ICT services arm T-Systems.

The work enabled start-ups and IoT specialist companies to prototype various LTE-M use cases in the cities of Krakow, Berlin, Reutlingen, Rotterdam or Vienna, with Deutsche Telekom’s support.

It concluded yesterday (22 November) at a summit in Vienna, with 150 start-ups and IoT specialist companies from Europe and the US taking part.

Ingo Hofacker, SVP for IoT business at Deutsche Telekom said the summit “is the highlight of our prototyping activities”, while confirming the company was concurrently working towards LTE-M network launches in several of its European markets in mid-2019.

The operator ran a similar initiative when prototyping use cases for NB-IoT.

Best of both worlds
Deutsche Telekom explained LTE-M would be able to combine the advantages of both NB-IoT and LTE technologies, “and can therefore address a different set of use cases”.

It added that LTE-M offers higher data rates in comparison with NB-IoT, as well as lower latency, SMS support and in the future, VoLTE. Indoor coverage and expected battery life are “nearly as good as that of NB-IoT”, said the company.

Backed by 3GPP standards, Deutsche Telekom said the network is already 5G- ready and will only require a software update, allowing it to “leverage investments it is making today for the 5G era”.

“LTE-M completes the IoT landscape as it offers a whole new set of possibilities where other technologies are limited,” added Hofacker.

Fellow European operator Vodafone also confirmed this year it would also launch an LTE-M network, alongside its existing NB-IoT offering.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

DT again boosts forecasts on US strength

Dish taps Ericsson for IoT network build

Deutsche Telekom to build 400 base stations

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association