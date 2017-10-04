Comcast wireless service racks up 200,000 subscribers

US cable operator Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile wireless service racked up around 200,000 subscribers in the five months since its launch, Bloomberg reported.

Though the figure is a drop in the bucket for major US operators Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile US, it suggests Comcast is already achieving its goal for the service: namely to staunch an outflow of traditional TV customers to over-the-top offerings including Netflix and Hulu.

Comcast launched Xfinity Mobile in May, delivering wireless service via its network of 18 million Wi-Fi hotspots with fallback on Verizon’s cellular network. The company offers a By-the-Gig option, which bills customers $12 per GB of data used, and an unlimited plan costing $45 per month for existing Comcast customers or $65 for non-customers.

The $45 option is one of the cheapest unlimited deals in the US wireless market.

Comcast’s Q2 2017 subscriber figures highlight why it is seeking to use wireless service to retain customers. While it added 140,000 residential internet customers during the period, it shed 45,000 residential video customers.

While Xfinity Mobile is ostensibly a retention tool, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts noted at a Goldman Sachs conference in September wireless will become another money-maker for the operator.

“When we get to a certain reasonable minimal scale, every customer relationship will pay for its cell phone [on] its own”, Roberts said: “It’s a competitive business. We’re not going to have every customer…[but] once we get to some minimal scale, which isn’t a huge number, every incremental customer pays for itself.”