English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Comcast wireless service racks up 200,000 subscribers

04 OCT 2017

US cable operator Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile wireless service racked up around 200,000 subscribers in the five months since its launch, Bloomberg reported.

Though the figure is a drop in the bucket for major US operators Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile US, it suggests Comcast is already achieving its goal for the service: namely to staunch an outflow of traditional TV customers to over-the-top offerings including Netflix and Hulu.

Comcast launched Xfinity Mobile in May, delivering wireless service via its network of 18 million Wi-Fi hotspots with fallback on Verizon’s cellular network. The company offers a By-the-Gig option, which bills customers $12 per GB of data used, and an unlimited plan costing $45 per month for existing Comcast customers or $65 for non-customers.

The $45 option is one of the cheapest unlimited deals in the US wireless market.

Comcast’s Q2 2017 subscriber figures highlight why it is seeking to use wireless service to retain customers. While it added 140,000 residential internet customers during the period, it shed 45,000 residential video customers.

While Xfinity Mobile is ostensibly a retention tool, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts noted at a Goldman Sachs conference in September wireless will become another money-maker for the operator.

“When we get to a certain reasonable minimal scale, every customer relationship will pay for its cell phone [on] its own”, Roberts said: “It’s a competitive business. We’re not going to have every customer…[but] once we get to some minimal scale, which isn’t a huge number, every incremental customer pays for itself.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Yahoo data breach bigger than first thought

Verizon targets families with new prepaid plan

Verizon calls for wireless to count as broadband access
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association