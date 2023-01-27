 Comcast chalks up record MVNO adds - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Comcast chalks up record MVNO adds

27 JAN 2023

US cable operator Comcast continued to gain MVNO customers, adding a record 365,000 lines in Q4 2022 to bring its total to 5.3 million five years after the service launched.

Comcast’s wireless unit posted revenue of $883 million, up 24.7 per cent year-on-year. The sum accounted for 5.3 per cent of overall revenue in the company’s cable communications segment.

On its earnings call, Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts (pictured) predicted plenty of room left for growth in its Xfinity Mobile service, noting the penetration rate among its existing home broadband subscribers stood at 9 per cent.

Xfinity Mobile is only available to Comcast’s Xfinity Internet post-pay customers.

Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson stated its addressable market stood at around 80 million lines over the long run.

Roberts noted Comcast had started offering the wireless service in its commercial segment.

Research company MoffettNathanson predicted Comcast would increase the amount of mobile traffic it offloads from the host mobile network, adding 5G small cells to its current use of Wi-Fi.

Across 2022, Comcast added 1.3 million MVNO customers, with revenue up 29 per cent to $3.1 billion.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Telia set for job cuts as transformation drive continues

Nokia upbeat on 2023 after strong year-end

AT&T chief fleshes out fibre JV plan, talks numbers

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association