Comcast chalks up record MVNO adds

US cable operator Comcast continued to gain MVNO customers, adding a record 365,000 lines in Q4 2022 to bring its total to 5.3 million five years after the service launched.

Comcast’s wireless unit posted revenue of $883 million, up 24.7 per cent year-on-year. The sum accounted for 5.3 per cent of overall revenue in the company’s cable communications segment.

On its earnings call, Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts (pictured) predicted plenty of room left for growth in its Xfinity Mobile service, noting the penetration rate among its existing home broadband subscribers stood at 9 per cent.

Xfinity Mobile is only available to Comcast’s Xfinity Internet post-pay customers.

Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson stated its addressable market stood at around 80 million lines over the long run.

Roberts noted Comcast had started offering the wireless service in its commercial segment.

Research company MoffettNathanson predicted Comcast would increase the amount of mobile traffic it offloads from the host mobile network, adding 5G small cells to its current use of Wi-Fi.

Across 2022, Comcast added 1.3 million MVNO customers, with revenue up 29 per cent to $3.1 billion.