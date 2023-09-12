Colombia operators back digital divide plan

Colombia’s communications authority and the largest operators in the nation agreed a network improvement project to connect 12 million new users and upgrade swathes of 2G and 3G infrastructure to 4G.

On its social media channels, the country’s Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies explained the operator-backed plan included reaching more than 1,300 new areas with connectivity.

News publication BN Americas valued the total level of investment being made at COP3.5 trillion ($877.3 million), with some of the cash being spent part of spectrum sale obligations.

The ministry noted no public money was being used to fund the push.

In a statement, Colombia ICT Minister Mauricio Lizcano cited a goal of moving from 60 per cent of citizens being connected to 85 per cent, following the deployments.

As part of the agreement, operators pledged to upgrade more than 8,000 2G and almost 22,500 3G sites to 4G by June 2026, with the aim of boosting access for high-bandwidth data connections.

The Ministry noted the project was backed by America Movil’s Claro, Telefonica-owned Movistar, Millicom’s Tigo, WOM and union Asomovil.