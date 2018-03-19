English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Charter taps Bowman to lead mobile charge

19 MAR 2018

US cable operator Charter Communications named former Samsung and Sprint executive Danny Bowman (pictured) as its new chief mobile officer, just ahead of the debut of a new mobile product.

In the newly created role, Bowman will lead the company’s mobile business, which is expected to launch service in the second quarter of this year. He will report to EVP of product and strategy Rich DiGeronimo.

Bowman most recently served as chief revenue officer at LeEco North America. He previously worked for three years as chief sales and operations officer at Samsung Telecommunications America and spent 21 years at Sprint and Nextel as VP and president of various divisions.

In a statement DiGeronimo praised Bowman’s “deep mobile expertise” and said he will be an “invaluable asset to Charter” as it launches its Spectrum Mobile product through an MVNO agreement with Verizon.

One of the first tasks Bowman could have in front of him is determining pricing for the new service. During Charter’s earnings call in February, CEO Tom Rutledge said the company still hadn’t settled on pricing.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Charter seeks to expand 28GHz 5G trials with Ericsson

Charter Communications favours 3.5GHz for fixed 5G

Charter teases new wireless work ahead of 2018 launch

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association