Charter taps Bowman to lead mobile charge

US cable operator Charter Communications named former Samsung and Sprint executive Danny Bowman (pictured) as its new chief mobile officer, just ahead of the debut of a new mobile product.

In the newly created role, Bowman will lead the company’s mobile business, which is expected to launch service in the second quarter of this year. He will report to EVP of product and strategy Rich DiGeronimo.

Bowman most recently served as chief revenue officer at LeEco North America. He previously worked for three years as chief sales and operations officer at Samsung Telecommunications America and spent 21 years at Sprint and Nextel as VP and president of various divisions.

In a statement DiGeronimo praised Bowman’s “deep mobile expertise” and said he will be an “invaluable asset to Charter” as it launches its Spectrum Mobile product through an MVNO agreement with Verizon.

One of the first tasks Bowman could have in front of him is determining pricing for the new service. During Charter’s earnings call in February, CEO Tom Rutledge said the company still hadn’t settled on pricing.