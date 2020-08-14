 Cellcom cleared to acquire Golan Telecom - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Cellcom cleared to acquire Golan Telecom

14 AUG 2020

Israeli operator Cellcom was granted permission to purchase domestic rival Golan Telecom, after local authorities found no competition risk related to a tie-up.

In a statement, the Ministry of Communications announced the deal was approved by Minister Yoaz Hendel following “a thorough and in-depth examination of the application to merge the companies” and after recommendation from “the professional echelon in the ministry”.

The authority stated “the move will not harm the level of competitiveness in the communications market” and it will focus on maintaining a balanced playing field.

There are some stipulations, one of which involves maintaining mobile service for Golan Telecom customers.

In a separate statement, Cellcom said it was evaluating the requirements set.

Local newspaper Globes reported completion of the deal was expected in the upcoming days, with the price set at up to ILS750 million ($220.3 million).

Cellcom CEO Avi Gabbay told Globes Golan Telecom will continue operating as an independent player.

The combination will create the largest operator in Israel: GSMA Intelligence figures showed they had more than 3.6 million mobile connections at end Q2.

Cellcom attempted to acquire Golan Telecom in 2015, when regulators opposed the move. Talks for reinstating a takeover deal reportedly began in February.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Telkom Kenya, Airtel merger called off

American Tower explores Israel move

Covid-19 delays SoftBank-Line merger
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association