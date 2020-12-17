 CCA inks tower deal with Tillman Infrastructure - Mobile World Live
Home

CCA inks tower deal with Tillman Infrastructure

17 DEC 2020

US industry group the Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) signed a strategic partnership with Tillman Infrastructure, aimed at helping small operators negotiate more favourable tower deals as they expand their networks.

As part of the agreement, CCA members will receive preferrential terms and pritoritised processing of co-location deals for Tillman Infrastructure’s nationwide tower and rooftop assets.

They will also have access to “turnkey deployment services” from Tillman Networks and in-building connectivity-as-a-service from Tillman Digital Cities, part of the same Tillman Global Holdings umbrella as the infrastructure unit.

CCA has approximately 100 operator members. Tillman Infrastructure is a CCA member: it currently owns or manages more than 1,000 sites in the US, with another 2,500 in development.

Bill Hague, Tillman Infrastructure CEO and CCA Board Member, said the partnership will deepen ties with “critical connectivity partners and help expand their coverage while creating a sustainable model”.

Tillman Infrastructure signed a similar deal with the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) in October.

In 2017, Verizon and AT&T inked a deal with the company to build, lease and co-locate equipment of hundreds of new mobile towers.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

