 CBA makes fresh bid for C-band sale approval - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

CBA makes fresh bid for C-band sale approval

15 NOV 2019

Satellite service provider coalition the C-Band Alliance (CBA) offered a cash incentive to the US government, its latest move to quell opposition to a proposed private auction of mid-band spectrum.

In a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the CBA stated the offer could “provide billions of dollars to the US Treasury”, while also covering satellite operators’ transition costs and ensuring mid-band spectrum considered critical for 5G is swiftly released to mobile operators.

The group originally proposed a private sale of 180MHz of spectrum in the 3.7GHz to 4.2GHz band (C-Band), but upped this to 280MHZ in late October in a bid to overcome objections from politicians seeking a public auction.

In addition to offering to pay some of the cash raised to the government, CBA also pledged to conduct the auction in Q1 2020. It outlined a formula for contributions ranging from 30 per cent to 75 per cent of net proceeds from the sale.

Analysts at New Street Research previously estimated a public C-Band auction could raise as much as $50 billion, given mid-band spectrum is both critical to operators’ 5G plans and a limited resource in the US.

CBA added it is working with members of Congress to develop a proposal to use some of the money earmarked for the Treasury to fund construction of an open access 5G network for rural broadband, to be deployed by a third party within five years of the sale.

The FCC is expected to take action on the C-Band issue before the end of 2019.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

FCC gives its blessing to T-Mobile, Sprint marriage

Repayment fees, user declines pull Sprint into the red

Merger uncertainty weighs on US Cellular strategy

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association