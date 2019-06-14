 Canadian operators make unlimited moves - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Canadian operators make unlimited moves

14 JUN 2019

Bell Canada followed Rogers Communications in offering a so-called unlimited tariff, marking a major shift in a market known for pricey mobile service.

The operators’ new plans will start at CAD75 ($56.22) for 10GB of high-speed data and unlimited data thereafter at slower speeds, eliminating overage charges.

While Bell’s offer will only last until 30 June, Rogers Communications said its decision to debut an unlimited plan comes as part of a “comprehensive multi-year programme” to improve its customer experience.

Brent Johnston, Rogers Communications’ president of wireless services, added in a statement the operator expects the tariffs “will be popular with our customers for years to come”.

Regional operators including SaskTel, Freedom Mobile and Chatr Mobile already offered unlimited tariffs, but tier-1 operators in the country were slower to follow a trend popular among their counterparts in the US and elsewhere.

It is unclear whether Telus, the third major operator in Canada, will follow suit.

The move is significant given the country’s reputation for expensive mobile service. In December 2018, Canada’s Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) released a study showing average mobile tariffs in the country still consistently ranked higher than those in other G7 countries, despite some recent reductions.

Unlimited plans are not without their drawbacks for operators: while a shift to the model in the US in 2016 and 2017 proved a draw for consumers, it negatively impacted wireless service revenue for several quarters as customers transitioned off higher priced plans.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Rogers vice chair issues Huawei warning

Rogers puts low-band spectrum at heart of 5G plans

Canada stands by Huawei despite US concerns

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Living in a 5G World

Mobile 360 Latin America: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Trade, Tennis and Tequila

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association