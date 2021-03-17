 California law pushes AT&T to end zero-rating - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

California law pushes AT&T to end zero-rating

17 MAR 2021

AT&T announced plans to pull the plug on a zero-rating programme, blaming the move on net neutrality regulations recently introduced in the state of California.

In a blog, AT&T explained zero-rating was banned under the Californian law and, because the internet spans all US states, so hampered its attempts to serve customers in other parts of the country.

An operator representative told Mobile World Live the change will happen on 25 March and will impact AT&T mobile customers on metered tariffs who stream one of its DirecTV, AT&T TV or U-verse TV video services.

Mobile customers on unlimited plans will not be affected.

Regulator the Federal Communications Commission dropped national net neutrality rules in 2017, though an appeals court later ruled individual states could implement their own directives.

Separate attempts by the US Department of Justice and telecom industry groups to prevent California enacting the legislation failed.

AT&T branded the state-by-state approach as “unworkable” in its blog, arguing a patchwork of disparate regulations would create “roadblocks to creative and pro-consumer solutions”.

It called for government intervention to determine “clear, consistent and permanent net neutrality rules for everyone to follow”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

AT&T bides its time on SA 5G

AT&T sets C-Band, HBO Max targets

AT&T targets enterprise with 5G FWA

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association