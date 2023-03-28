 BT strengthens AWS deal for revenue boost - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT strengthens AWS deal for revenue boost

28 MAR 2023

BT Group’s digital unit expanded a collaboration with AWS, pushing the development of IoT, cloud and edge offerings, along with targeting $500 million in additional revenue for the operator over the next five years.

The operator stated it had earmarked the revenue uplift by becoming a channel partner on AWS’ marketplace, enabling it to offer additional security and third-party Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products to its global customers.

BT explained it already started selling software elements to clients through the marketplace.

“This allows BT customers to benefit from improved simplicity when purchasing via AWS marketplace”, giving customers options to terminate their annual spend commitments by using AWS incentives, the company explained.

Under the new agreement, AWS will use its edge infrastructure to help BT form new 5G edge computing services for its UK business clients.

The deal will also cover provision of IoT for industry, comprising improvements to a current BT platform and work on future services.

BT and AWS forged a five-year partnership in 2022 covering a revamp of the operator’s digital infrastructure using a cloud-based approach.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

BT reportedly mulls CEO options

Amazon eliminará otros 9.000 puestos de trabajo

Amazon to slash another 9,000 jobs

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association