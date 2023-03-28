BT strengthens AWS deal for revenue boost

BT Group’s digital unit expanded a collaboration with AWS, pushing the development of IoT, cloud and edge offerings, along with targeting $500 million in additional revenue for the operator over the next five years.

The operator stated it had earmarked the revenue uplift by becoming a channel partner on AWS’ marketplace, enabling it to offer additional security and third-party Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products to its global customers.

BT explained it already started selling software elements to clients through the marketplace.

“This allows BT customers to benefit from improved simplicity when purchasing via AWS marketplace”, giving customers options to terminate their annual spend commitments by using AWS incentives, the company explained.

Under the new agreement, AWS will use its edge infrastructure to help BT form new 5G edge computing services for its UK business clients.

The deal will also cover provision of IoT for industry, comprising improvements to a current BT platform and work on future services.

BT and AWS forged a five-year partnership in 2022 covering a revamp of the operator’s digital infrastructure using a cloud-based approach.