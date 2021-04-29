 BT mulls options for sports TV service - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT mulls options for sports TV service

29 APR 2021

BT Group revealed it was in early-stage discussions regarding a number of potential partnerships to drive growth at its BT Sport unit, following speculation by several media outlets.

The UK incumbent issued a brief statement confirming it was exploring options for the broadcasting business, though emphasised there was no guarantee of talks bearing fruit.

It stated it was talking to “a number of select strategic partners” about ways to “generate investment, strengthen our sports business and help take it to the next stage in its growth”.

The Telegraph reported BT was exploring the sale of a stake in the sports TV channel to help it focus on enhancing broadband coverage in the UK. The newspaper named streaming platform Dazn, Amazon, The Walt Disney Company and a domestic TV broadcaster as potential partners.

Beyond a desire to boost its fibre deployment, external factors may also be at play. BBC News reported The Premier League is discussing options for the next issue of rights to domestic football matches with current holders, of which BT is one, while there are apparently also broader concerns over the future of live sporting events due to Covid-19 (coronavirus).

In a research note, Jefferies noted BT had “struggled to define” the contribution of the sports channel to group profitability since it launched in 2013, noting BT Sport’s direct customer base was in “sharp decline”, with less than 2 million users today around half of its peak in 2016.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

BT consumer boss opens net neutrality debate

BT plays down claims of CEO rift with outgoing chair

Vodafone UK ramps competition with BT

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association