English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

BT exploring all options for LPWA tech

23 MAY 2017

LIVE FROM LPWA WORLD 2017, LONDON: BT innovation consultant Paul Putland stopped short of committing to one low power wide area (LPWA) technology for the operator’s future IoT plans, but pledged to have a “suitable offering in place” once the market matures.

Putland told delegates BT’s £12.5 billion acquisition of UK operator EE – completed in January 2016 – had “affected our thinking” with regards to its LPWA approach, adding it was currently “exploring all options”.

The consultant detailed progress on utilising a wide range of IoT connectivity in UK city Milton Keynes as part of a three year project to implement smart city systems.

Commenced in 2014 (before the acquisition of mobile operator EE), the Milton Keynes project is now coming to an end. During the programme, BT used TV white space technology and (non cellular) LoRA technology to implement its solutions.

Despite BT’s acquistion of EE, Putland indicated the company would not completely abandon LoRa in the future.

“We will look to take the best bits of licensed and unlicensed,” he added.

He also discussed BT’s involvement in the Things Connected project, which invites SMEs and developers to develop IoT solutions utilising LoRaWAN powered base stations.

The programme is up and running in London, but the stated aim of project leader Digital Catapult Centre is to deploy the system throughout the UK.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

LPWA players debate tech standard overload

Orange views dual-LPWA strategy as key for verticals

GSMA head Granryd outlines growing security threats
M360 2017 Europe

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association