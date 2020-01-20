 BT defends shared network costs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT defends shared network costs

20 JAN 2020

BT submitted a cost proposal for sharing telecoms infrastructure with the UK’s three other major mobile operators as part of a Shared Rural Network plan, arguing its prior investments must be respected.

In a statement, Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer division, said the proposal made to the UK government “clearly outlines the reciprocal costs we feel should be paid to get access to one another’s sites”.

The Shared Rural Network plan, presented to the UK government in October 2019, outlined an investment of £530 million by the UK’s four operators to address 4G coverage gaps in underserved areas. The government also committed to invest up to £500 million, as part of the £1 billion plan, with the aim of delivering access to 95 per cent of the country by 2025.

However, some key details for the network remain to be finalised.

BT’s proposal is one of them. The company said it spent more than its rivals on its 4G infrastructure, and its prior investments must be taken into account with the shared network.

Allera said its costing is based on the value of the mobile sites today, and the investment made to get the sites up, built and working.

“We think it’s fair and reasonable that this investment and the current value of the site are both taken into account, and need to be recognised when others come to share it,” said Allera. “Of course, this goes both ways and should ensure that the fair approach to rural coverage that the SRN was designed to introduce is maintained.”

Allera added BT was delighted to be part of the SRN, and it wanted to finalise the programme as quickly as possible.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

BT agrees sale of Spanish arm

4G tipped to remain top mobile tech in MENA

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association