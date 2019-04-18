 Billions bid in second US 5G auction - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Billions bid in second US 5G auction

18 APR 2019

The US received bids of close to $2 billion during the initial phase of its second auction of 5G spectrum, with almost all licences on the block sold.

In a statement, Federal Communications Commission representative Neil Grace said 99.8 per cent of licences available in the 24GHz auction had been sold during the clock phase of the process, which closed after 91 rounds.

The auction will now move into what is known as an assignment phase on 3 May, where bids will be accepted for specific frequency blocks. Auction proceeds are not expected to rise significantly in this second stage.

Bids in the 24GHz sale of $1.98 billion are more than double the $702.6 million pledged in an earlier 28GHz auction. Winners for both are expected to be announced following the close of the assignment phase.

Commenting on the 24GHz sale, Scott Bergmann, SVP of regulatory affairs for CTIA, said the industry group is looking forward to similar proceedings to make more mid-band spectrum available, stating this is “critical to maintaining our global wireless leadership”.

A third auction of mmWave spectrum is set to begin in December.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

FCC chief urges block on China Mobile licence bid

US pledges billions in fresh 5G push

T-Mobile ramps merger rhetoric as regulators waver

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association