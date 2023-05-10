 Aviat Networks takes on NEC wireless transport - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Aviat Networks takes on NEC wireless transport

10 MAY 2023

Aviat Networks agreed to acquire NEC’s wireless transport business in a cash and stock deal valued at $70 million, a move Dell’Oro Group data for 2022 showed would make the US vendor the largest microwave backhaul specialist in the market.

The companies stated NEC’s end-markets and product portfolio are complementary to Aviat Networks’ wireless transport products.

Aviat Networks anticipates the deal will contribute approximately $150 million in annual revenue, while increasing the scale and reach of its global business. The combined business will serve more than 20 tier-1 service providers.

NEC stated it will continue to have a presence in the microwave backhaul sector as the largest minority shareholder in Aviat Networks.

The Japanese vendor added the deal will bring significant benefits to both companies, allowing it to focus on its core business.

Aviat Networks will benefit from expanded R&D capability and higher levels of investment.

The deal was approved by the boards of both companies and is set to complete during Q3, subject to customary closing conditions.

NEC will receive $45 million in cash and $25 million in Aviat Networks stock.

In 2019 NEC appointed Aviat Networks as its channel partner for North America.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

NEC presume de ahorro energético mediante un procesador de Intel

NEC claims energy gains using Intel processor

NEC network unit rises on 5G growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association