AT&T targets $10M airport connectivity deal

AT&T detailed a potential investment of $10 million into an upgrade of wireless connectivity at a large US airport in a pending deal which will also involve it constructing a private 5G network.

A deal with Texas-based Dallas Fort Worth International Airport includes installing 200 Cisco access points and updating 800 Wi-Fi hotspots.

Jason Inskeep, assistant VP of AT&T’s 5G Centre of Excellence, told Mobile World Live (MWL) the private 5G network will use Nokia equipment and focus on “innovations to ensure spectrum capacity and scale as new use cases emerge”.

The network will be used for passenger monitoring and management, security systems and baggage handling.

AT&T stated the work will improve connectivity inside and outside the airport, along with providing faster access to services including automated check-in, baggage tracking and entry to lounges.

An AT&T representative told MWL it expects any deal to initially run for five years, with annual extension options.

If a deal is done, AT&T plans to begin upgrading the network in the coming months with a view to providing enhanced services later in the year.