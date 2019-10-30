 AT&T quiet on 5G as it refreshes tariffs - Mobile World Live
Home

AT&T quiet on 5G as it refreshes tariffs

30 OCT 2019

AT&T revamped its unlimited offerings with a trio of new options, but kept mum on plans to offer 5G service to consumers.

The operator currently offers two tariffs: a standard unlimited plan for $70 per month and a premium option for $80 per month.

An updated roster will include an Unlimited Starter plan for $65 per month for a single line; Unlimited Extra for $75 per month; and Unlimited Elite for $85 per month. The Starter and Extra plans will roll out 3 November, with Elite following in the “coming weeks”.

Unlimited Starter includes talk, text and data in the US, Mexico and Canada. Unlimited Extra adds up to 50GB of high-speed data and 15GB of mobile hot spot data into the mix, while Unlimited Elite offers 100GB of high-speed data, 30GB of mobile hotspot data and an HBO subscription.

However, it does not appear 5G will factor into any of the new tariffs. A company representative told Mobile World Live it will “share more information on 5G for consumers later this year”.

AT&T first launched 5G in December 2018 to a closed group of business and consumer customers in select cities, but nearly a year later has yet to make the service broadly available.

In August, rival Verizon revamped its own unlimited line up, including 5G service (which it valued at $10 per month) free for a “limited time”. Sprint includes the cost of 5G service in its $80 per month Unlimited Premium tariff.

Diana Goovaerts

