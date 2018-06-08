AT&T makes global IoT play with help from Nokia

AT&T tapped Nokia to help it deliver global IoT connectivity for enterprise customers, in a bid to eliminate barriers and speed large-scale deployments.

The operator said it will use Nokia’s worldwide IoT network grid (WING) to offer customers services including core network, IoT operations, billing, security and data analytics. The network, made possible via an assembly of cellular and non-cellular partners, is expected to be available in more than 20 countries across Europe, Asia, North and South America and the Middle East by the first quarter of 2020.

AT&T added it will collaborate with Nokia to develop, test and launch new IoT use cases across a range of verticals such as transportation, health, manufacturing agriculture, smart cities and consumer electronics.

Chris Penrose, AT&T’s president of IoT solutions, said the deal with Nokia will help the operator “clear away the complexity of large-scale IoT adoption” and “be more nimble and responsive to our customers’ needs”.

The move comes as part of AT&T’s strategy to differentiate itself as more of its US rivals light up their own IoT networks. In September 2017, VP of IoT product development Cameron Coursey told Mobile World Live the operator believes international capabilities will help set it apart from the competition.