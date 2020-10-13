 AT&T completes sale of European media company stake - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T completes sale of European media company stake

13 OCT 2020

AT&T continued to dump peripheral assets as part of an ongoing debt reduction scheme, selling its stake in entertainment company Central European Media Enterprises (CME) to investment company PPF Group for $1.1 billion.

In addition to generating cash, the operator said the sale removes its obligation to act as a backstop for $575 million in CME debt in the event of a default.

AT&T was the largest CME shareholder, having inherited its stake through its Time Warner acquisition in 2018. It noted the sale is part of an ongoing effort to divest peripheral assets and use the funds to pay down debt.

The CME deal was one of several AT&T set up in 2019, alongside agreements covering sales of network assets in the Caribbean and a minority stake in US streaming service Hulu.

In June, CNBC reported it was also exploring a sale of its gaming business, with multiple outlets subsequently reporting it was reconsidering a previously dismissed plan to divest its DirecTV unit.

MoffettNathanson analysts said in a research note AT&T’s efforts to cut debt could play a critical role in its ability to participate in a key mid-band spectrum auction set to begin in December. They stated it “needs more mid-band spectrum to keep pace” with rivals T-Mobile US and Verizon on 5G, but “it simply isn’t clear where AT&T will find the borrowing capacity to buy a competitive-sized block of spectrum”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

AT&T bags major US Army contract

US taps AT&T, Nokia, Ericsson for military 5G tests

AT&T puts hundreds more stores on chopping block

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association