English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T battles DoJ over trial date

07 DEC 2017

AT&T and the US Department of Justice (DoJ) prepared to face off in court for the first time as part of antitrust proceedings relating to the operator’s $85.4 billion bid to acquire Time Warner.

In an initial proceeding today (7 December), the company and DoJ are expected to duke it out over the start date for a full hearing on the case. An AT&T court filing in November called for the trial to begin as soon as possible with a 20 February start date requested.

This immediately put the operator at odds with the DoJ, which pushed for a start date of 7 May.

AT&T urged the court in its filing to go with the earlier date, noting the DoJ spent more than a year investigating the Time Warner transaction before taking legal action. The operator added it provided the DoJ with nearly 25 million pages of documentation from more than 100 different sources and 200 pages of query responses as part of the regulator’s investigation so far.

At stake for AT&T is $500 million, which the operator will be forced to pay Time Warner if the deal isn’t wrapped up by a 22 April deadline.

The transaction was originally scheduled to close in October, but both companies agreed to extend the deadline to await approval from US regulators.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

New Hampshire first to opt out of FirstNet

AT&T chief outlines FirstNet spending plan

AT&T using bundles in “aggressive” wireless push

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association