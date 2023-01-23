 Apple hits back at UK competition probe - Mobile World Live
Home

Apple hits back at UK competition probe

23 JAN 2023

Apple appealed a UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) probe into mobile browser dominance, claiming the regulator had exceeded the deadline to file a notice on the investigation.

The UK Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) explained Apple argued the CMA probe is invalid and should be quashed.

Apple told the tribunal the CMA had failed to issue any reference, notices or proposal for the probe at the time of publishing details of its plans to assess the mobile browser market in 2021.

The regulator commenced a full investigation in November 2022 after concluding Apple and Google had restricted access to their respective app stores.

Apple argued the CMA was supposed to issue a reference and commence consultations on the market investigation “within six months of the date of the publication” of the study, but had failed to do so.

The CAT stated a preliminary hearing on the case is due tomorrow (24 January).

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

