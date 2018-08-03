English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple becomes first tech company to hit $1T valuation

03 AUG 2018

Apple became the first technology company and only the second business in any sector to reach the milestone of a $1 trillion market valuation.

The high in the company’s market capitalisation was cemented by the end of trading in the US yesterday (2 August) as its share price closed on $207.39.

Growth in its value follows well received fiscal Q3 results earlier this week, including positive numbers for the sale of its flagship iPhone X and gains in China.

As its share price increased throughout yesterday and the milestone neared, the company was hailed in media outlets across the world. Analysts pointed to regular innovation in smartphone technology, software, design and computing since its IPO in 1980.

Its price per share is up 20 per cent since the start of 2018 alone.

Many news websites stated it was the first company to reach the lofty valuation. However, Bloomberg noted it was actually the second to reach the milestone, 11 years after China-based oil and gas company PetroChina briefly held the title.

PetroChina’s valuation plummeted shortly after hitting the $1T mark in 2007, with the company worth $260 billion by the end of 2008. As of 3 August 2018 it is worth around $200 billion.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Huawei displaces Apple in global smartphone chart

Apple gains share in falling China smartphone market

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association