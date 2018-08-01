English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple gains share in falling China smartphone market

01 AUG 2018

Apple reported its fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in greater China, with revenue increasing 19 per cent year-on-year in fiscal Q3 (calendar Q2) to $9.55 billion driven by strong sales across all product categories.

In an earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said iPhone gained market share in greater China (which includes Taiwan and Hong Kong), with double-digit growth during the period.

A report from Counterpoint Research showed the iPhone share in mainland China inching up to 9 per cent in calendar Q2 from 8 per cent in the 2017 quarter, despite shipments remaining flat. The iPhone X and 8 Plus were the third and fourth best-selling models in China during the quarter, when total smartphone shipments declined 7 per cent year-on-year.

Cook said: “If you look more holistically at our complete line, we had double-digit growth from services to iPad to iPhone and to our Other Product category. The watch did extremely well, so there are lots of good things happening there [greater China].”

The region was the US-based company’s second fastest growing market after the Americas, which grew 20 per cent during the quarter and its largest market by a significant margin.

Rest of Asia
Revenue growth in the rest of Asia was also brisk, increasing 16 per cent year-on-year to $3.17 billion. Growth in Japan slowed from the previous quarter with revenue increasing 7 per cent to $3.87 billion.

As part of its commitment to address climate change and increase the use of renewable energy in its supply chain, Cook said Apple last month announced a first of its kind energy investment fund in China.

“Initially, ten suppliers will join us in investing nearly $300 million over the next four years into the China Clean Energy Fund. The fund will invest in and develop clean energy projects totaling more than 1 gigawatt of renewable energy in China, the equivalent of powering nearly 1 million homes,” he explained.

For a full breakdown of Apple’s overall performance and earnings during the quarter, click here.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei displaces Apple in global smartphone chart

iPhone X factor fuels Apple earnings surge

Qualcomm drops NXP bid, reveals iPhone blow

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association