 Anthropic zooms into more AI backing - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Anthropic zooms into more AI backing

16 MAY 2023

Zoom Video Communications struck a partnership with Google-backed AI start-up Anthropic, investing an undisclosed sum in the developer and outlining plans to integrate the company’s technology into its conferencing platform.

Anthropic’s AI assistant Claude will be integrated with Zoom’s platform, including team chat and meetings, with its initial use case coming with the company’s Contact Centre.

Zoom stated the collaboration will bolster its “federated approach to AI”, designed to use its proprietary models, along with leading companies in the field like Anthropic, which it claims provides the most value for customer needs.

In effect, integrating Claude will allow Zoom users to have AI-powered interactions to provide better customer experiences and interaction.

The undisclosed investment will come through its Zoom Ventures arm, aiding the developer’s R&D aims to create “steerable, trustworthy and responsible large-scale AI systems”.

Google first announced backing for Anthropic in February, strengthening its position in the field in the face of competition with Microsoft.

Anthropic launched Claude a month later and last week entered the debate on ethical use of the generative AI, as concerns about its rapid impact on society begin to heighten.

Zoom’s chief product officer Smita Hashim said Anthropic’s model is “primed to provide safe and responsible integration” with its own innovations.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Anthropic revela los criterios morales de su chatbot de IA

Zoom rushes to end US privacy lawsuit

Zoom impulsa con 100 millones de dólares un ecosistema de aplicaciones
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association