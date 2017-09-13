English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC Americas 2017

America Movil chief pushes for digital inclusion

13 SEP 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS AMERICAS 2017: Meeting increasing demand for data and creating a digitally inclusive society for all are some of the biggest challenges facing the mobile industry in Latin America, according to Carlos Slim Domit, chairman of America Movil.

The region is beginning to make some progress, he said in a keynote today. At the start of the millennium, mobile penetration in the region was 12 per cent, compared with 40 per cent in the US and 55 per cent in Europe.

Now, smartphones represent half of total subscriptions and 80 per cent of net additions, with LatAm one of the most competitive regions in terms of pricing.

Things are also set to progress further, as the region moves to 4.5G, improves cloud based solutions, rolls out narrowband IoT and provides integrated vertical solutions.

He said that Mexico, for example, is helped by the fact that it is one of the most cost-sensitive markets in the world, hence its tariffs are very competitive.

In order to bridge the digital gap that continues to exist, “regulatory frameworks must be based on the future, not on the past”.

The industry should also aim for convergence for all, ensure the best use of spectrum and create regulations that are “predictable, follow best international practices and respect rule of law”.

If authorities do not work to improve digital inclusion for social welfare, “it is not only bad but irresponsible”, he added.

Slim also trumpeted the fact that America Movil’s MVNO unit in the US went from 200,000 to 24 million subscribers and is “one of the biggest and most successful MVNO operations in the world”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 1 highlights

HUAWEI CONNECT 2017: Day 1 highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association