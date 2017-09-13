America Movil chief pushes for digital inclusion

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS AMERICAS 2017: Meeting increasing demand for data and creating a digitally inclusive society for all are some of the biggest challenges facing the mobile industry in Latin America, according to Carlos Slim Domit, chairman of America Movil.

The region is beginning to make some progress, he said in a keynote today. At the start of the millennium, mobile penetration in the region was 12 per cent, compared with 40 per cent in the US and 55 per cent in Europe.

Now, smartphones represent half of total subscriptions and 80 per cent of net additions, with LatAm one of the most competitive regions in terms of pricing.

Things are also set to progress further, as the region moves to 4.5G, improves cloud based solutions, rolls out narrowband IoT and provides integrated vertical solutions.

He said that Mexico, for example, is helped by the fact that it is one of the most cost-sensitive markets in the world, hence its tariffs are very competitive.

In order to bridge the digital gap that continues to exist, “regulatory frameworks must be based on the future, not on the past”.

The industry should also aim for convergence for all, ensure the best use of spectrum and create regulations that are “predictable, follow best international practices and respect rule of law”.

If authorities do not work to improve digital inclusion for social welfare, “it is not only bad but irresponsible”, he added.

Slim also trumpeted the fact that America Movil’s MVNO unit in the US went from 200,000 to 24 million subscribers and is “one of the biggest and most successful MVNO operations in the world”.